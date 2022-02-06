|Service:
|No services
|Name:
|Clarence Boner
|Pronunciation:
|"Bonn er"
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Clarence Boner, 83, of Atlantic, Iowa, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Clarence’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
