Clarence Worley
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Clarence "Junior" Worley
Pronunciation: 
Age:  88
From:  Fairbury, Nebraska
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Monday, June 5, 2023
Time:  2:00 pm
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

