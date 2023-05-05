|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Clarice Shum
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 11, 2023
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|St. Clare Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 10, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5 pm
|Visitation End:
|7pm~ The Rosary will begin at 7pm
|Memorials:
|Nodaway Valley Historical Museum or St Clare Catholic Church
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
A luncheon with fellowship will take place following the interment at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Clarice E Shum, 94, Clarinda, IA ** New Times
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
