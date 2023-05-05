Clarice E Shum, 94, Clarinda, IA
Service:                                             Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Clarice Shum
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 11 am
Location: St. Clare Catholic Church
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 pm
Visitation End: 7pm Rosary will begin at 7pm
Memorials:Nodaway Valley Historical Museum or St Clare Catholic Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

A luncheon with fellowship will take place following the interment at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel

