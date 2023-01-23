|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Claron "Mark" Cole
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Are currently being established
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors
|Notes:
Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
