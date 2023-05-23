Clay R. Walker, 62, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Pending Memorial
Name:Clay R. Walker
Age:62
From:Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Essex Cemetery   
Notes:Clay passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, on his farm at Essex.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

