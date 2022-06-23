|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Clayton Grashorn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|50
|From:
|College Springs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 30, 2022
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 pm
|Visitation End:
|7 pm
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Burial at a later date
|Notes:
Clayton passed away unexpectedly at his home.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Clayton Grashorn, 48, College Springs, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 26
Anniversaries
-
Jun 24