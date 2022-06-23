Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Clayton Grashorn
Pronunciation: 
Age: 50
From: College Springs, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022
Time: 10 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 pm
Visitation End: 7 pm
Memorials: In Lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the family.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Burial at a later date
Notes:

 Clayton passed away unexpectedly at his home.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

