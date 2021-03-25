Cleda Palmer
Service:Memorial 
Name:Cleda Palmer
Pronunciation:clee-da
Age:96
From:Council Bluffs, IA
Previous:Carson, IA
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Two hours prior to service)
Memorials:Memorial fund established, the family will direct
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Carson Cemetery
Cleda passed away March 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

