|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Cleda Palmer
|Pronunciation:
|clee-da
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Previous:
|Carson, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (Two hours prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Memorial fund established, the family will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Cleda passed away March 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Cleda Palmer, 96, Council Bluffs, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.