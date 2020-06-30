Clemie A. Sederburg, 78, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Graveside
Name:Clemie A. Sederburg
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 3, 2020 
Time:10:30 am 
Location:Essex, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 2, 2020 
Visitation Start:Open viewing from 12:00 pm Noon
Visitation End:7:00 pm (The family will not be present during these hours) 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to Essex Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Clemie passed away on Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com