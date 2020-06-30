Clemie A. Sederburg, 78, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside
|Name:
|Clemie A. Sederburg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Essex, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Open viewing from 12:00 pm Noon
|Visitation End:
|7:00 pm (The family will not be present during these hours)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, to Essex Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Clemie passed away on Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
