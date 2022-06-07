|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Cleo C. Royer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 11, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex
Visitation Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|In Cleo's name directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex or to the Essex Firefighters Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Essex Cemetery - Essex, IA
|Notes:
|Cleo passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Cleo C. Royer, 91, of Essex, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
Anniversaries
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7