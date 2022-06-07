Cleo C. Royer, 91, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Cleo C. Royer
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 11, 2022
Time:10:30 AM
Location:

St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex

Visitation Location:

St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex
Day and Date:Saturday, June 11, 2022
Visitation Start:9:30 AM
Visitation End:10:30 AM
Memorials:In Cleo's name directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex or to the Essex Firefighters Association.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Essex Cemetery - Essex, IA
Notes:Cleo passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

