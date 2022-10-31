Service Funeral Service
Name: Cleone Bates
Pronunciation: kle-own
Age: 93
From: Sioux City, Iowa
Previous: Oakland, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, November 5, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Oakland Christian Church
Visitation Location: Oakland Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 5, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
Visitation End: 2:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland, Iowa
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

