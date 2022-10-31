|Service
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Cleone Bates
|Pronunciation:
|kle-own
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Sioux City, Iowa
|Previous:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 5, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Oakland Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Oakland Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 5, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Cleone Bates,93 of Sioux City, Iowa, formerly from Oakland, Iowa
- Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
