|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|Cleta B. Fuhr
|Pronunciation:
|fur
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 16, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Shenandoah American Legion Auxiliary Post #88
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Cleta passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Homestead Assisting Living Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Cleta B. Fuhr, 93 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
Anniversaries
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15