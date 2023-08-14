Cleta Fuhr
Service:Memorial Services
Name:Cleta B. Fuhr
Pronunciation: fur
Age:93
From:Shenandoah
Day and Date:Saturday, September 16, 2023 
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel
Memorials:Shenandoah American Legion Auxiliary Post #88 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery
Cleta passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Homestead Assisting Living Center in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

