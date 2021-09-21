|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Cleta Salyers
|Pronunciation:
|clee-ta
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Red Oak, IA
|Previous:
|Malvern, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 27, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 26, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials or donations may be made to the "Fight Like Aubrey" fund at the Malvern Bank
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
Cleta passed away September 20, 2021 in Red Oak. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Cleta Salyers, 97, Red Oak, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
