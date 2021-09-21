Cleta Salyers
Service:Funeral
Name:Cleta Salyers
Pronunciation:clee-ta 
Age:97
From:Red Oak, IA
Previous:Malvern, IA
Day and Date:Monday, September 27, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 26, 2021
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials or donations may be made to the "Fight Like Aubrey" fund at the Malvern Bank
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

Cleta passed away September 20, 2021 in Red Oak.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

