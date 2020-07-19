|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Clifford E. Boyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Silver City, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Silver City Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m. ( The family will not be present and wearing a mask is encouraged)
|Visitation End:
|8;00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|The family will direct memorials.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Silver City Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Clifford E. Boyer 86 of Silver City, Iowa
Peterson Mortuary--Glenwood
