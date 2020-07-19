Service:Graveside
Name:Clifford E. Boyer
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Silver City, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 23, 2020
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Silver City Cemetery
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m. ( The family will not be present and wearing a mask is encouraged)
Visitation End:8;00 p.m.
Memorials:The family will direct memorials.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com