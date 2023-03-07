|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Clifford E. Carr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 13
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Congregational United Church of Christ in Anita
|Visitation Location:
|Congregational United Church of Christ in Anita
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 13 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita immediately following the service with the Atlantic Color Guard performing full military honors.
|Notes:
Clifford Eugene Carr, 80 years and one day, of Anita, Iowa, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.
Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Clifford Eugene Carr, 80, of Anita, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
