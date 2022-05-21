Clint Vardaman
Service: Graveside W/ Masonic Service
Name: Clint Vardaman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 68
From: Braddyville, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Shearer Cemetery
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Open visitation Friday, May 27, 2022
Visitation Start: 8:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 5:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers to Shriners Hospital or Masonic Scholarship Fund
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
Notes:

Clint passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at his residence in Braddyville. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

