|Service:
|Graveside W/ Masonic Service
|Name:
|Clint Vardaman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Braddyville, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 28, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Shearer Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open visitation Friday, May 27, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|8:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers to Shriners Hospital or Masonic Scholarship Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
|Notes:
Clint passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at his residence in Braddyville. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Clint Vardaman, 68, of Braddyville, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
