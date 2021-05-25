Service:Pending
Name:Clinton Dwayne Keeler
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Gravity, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation  
Family Will Greet Friends 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.