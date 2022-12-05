Clinton L. Durham
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Clinton L. Durham
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Ravenwood, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Time: 11:00am
Location: Laura Street Baptist Church
Visitation Location: Laura Street Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00am
Visitation End: 11:00am
Memorials: St. Francis Foundation-Cardiac Equipment
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: 

