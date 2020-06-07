Clyde Jones
Service: Private Family Graveside Memorial
Name: Clyde Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020
Time: 
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Stratton United Methodist Church
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com