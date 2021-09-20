Clythia L Brown, 87, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Clythia Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 25, 2021
Time:10 am
Location:St. John Lutheran Church
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 24, 2021
Visitation Start:Open visitation from 12 pm to 6 pm
Visitation End:Family present from 6 to 8 pm
Memorials:Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

