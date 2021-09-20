|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Clythia Brown
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 25, 2021
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 24, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Open visitation from 12 pm to 6 pm
|Visitation End:
|Family present from 6 to 8 pm
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Clythia L. Brown, 87, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23