Cody L. Stiens
Service:Mass 
Name:Cody Lee Stiens 
Pronunciation: 
Age:34 
From:Maricopa, AZ 
Previous:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Monday, January 24, 2022
Time:11:30 AM 
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 23, 2022 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:3:00 PM 
Memorials:To the family to help establish a memorial scholarship fund in Cody's name to a local student. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Mary's Cemetery 
Notes:

Cody passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Maricopa, AZ.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

