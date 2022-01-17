|Service:
|Mass
|Name:
|Cody Lee Stiens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|34
|From:
|Maricopa, AZ
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 24, 2022
|Time:
|11:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|3:00 PM
|Memorials:
|To the family to help establish a memorial scholarship fund in Cody's name to a local student.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Mary's Cemetery
|Notes:
Cody passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Maricopa, AZ. www.bramfuneralhome.com
