Service:  Memorial services
Name:  Cody Maser
Pronunciation: MAY-ser
Age:  31
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Saturday, March 19, 2022
Time:  2:00 pm
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

