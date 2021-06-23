|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Colby Grant Lansdown
|18
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Saturday, June 26, 2021
|10:00 A.M.
|Rock Port High School Gymnasium, Rock Port
Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Friday, June 25, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. There is no family visitation.
|Colby Lansdown Memorial Fund
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Private family inurnment at a later date.
Colby Grant Lansdown, 18, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
