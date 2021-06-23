Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Colby Grant Lansdown
Age: 18
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location: Rock Port High School Gymnasium, Rock Port
Visitation Location:

 Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Friday, June 25, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. There is no family visitation.

Memorials: Colby Lansdown Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date.
 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

