|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Cole Vanatta
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|36
|From:
|Thurman, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Bateman Barn - at the corner of Waubonsie Ave & 255th St, Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m. (service will start at 2:15 p.m.)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorial fund established at Glenwood State Bank - Tabor, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
ATV and side by side riders welcomed. Casual dress suggested. Cole passed away September 11, 2021. Condolences may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Cole Vanatta, 36, Thurman, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
