Cole Vanatta
Service: Celebration of Life 
Name: Cole Vanatta
Pronunciation: 
Age: 36
From: Thurman, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Bateman Barn - at the corner of Waubonsie Ave & 255th St, Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.  
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.  (service will start at 2:15 p.m.)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial fund established at Glenwood State Bank - Tabor, IA
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 ATV and side by side riders welcomed. Casual dress suggested. Cole passed away September 11, 2021.  Condolences may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

