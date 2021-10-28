|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Colleen Williams
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Emerson, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 1, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Wheeler Grove Church-Rural Carson, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 31, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1 PM
|Visitation End:
|3 PM
|Memorials:
|Wheeler Grove Church, Henderson Fire Department, or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Colleen Williams, 95, of Emerson, Iowa
