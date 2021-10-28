Service: Funeral
Name: Colleen Williams
Pronunciation: 
Age: 95
From: Emerson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, November 1, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Wheeler Grove Church-Rural Carson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021
Visitation Start: 1 PM
Visitation End: 3 PM
Memorials: Wheeler Grove Church, Henderson Fire Department, or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

