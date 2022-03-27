Connie Darnold
Service: Visitation with viewing
Name: Connie Darnold
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at 

https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/643343/connie-sue-darnold/

