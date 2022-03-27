|Service:
|Visitation with viewing
|Name:
|Connie Darnold
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 30, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at
https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/643343/connie-sue-darnold/
Connie Darnold 76, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
