Connie Fengel
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Connie Fengel
Pronunciation: 
Age: 66
From: Riverton
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, April 22, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Riverton Community Church - Riverton, IA
Visitation Location: Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, April 21
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Friends of Waubonsie State Park
Funeral Home: Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

