Service: Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Connie Gage
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Time: Rosary 10:00 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m.
Location: St. Clare Catholic Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Visitation Start: open visitation 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: Connie gage Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Connie passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

