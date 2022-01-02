|Service:
|Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Connie Gage
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 5, 2022
|Time:
|Rosary 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Clare Catholic Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|open visitation 1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Connie gage Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Connie passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Connie Gage, age 84, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
