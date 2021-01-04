Connie Huffman
Service:Memorial Services at a later date
Name:Connie Huffman
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be given in her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Connie passed away Sunday evening in Ankeny, Iowa. Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

