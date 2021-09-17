Connie Jorgensen
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Connie E. Jorgensen
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 
From:Avoca, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 18, 2021 
Time:2:30 PM 
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church - Avoca, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 17, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Pauley Jones - Avoca 
Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery - Avoca, Iowa 
Notes:

www.pauleyjones.com

Survivors include her husband Bob Jorgensen of Avoca, IA; children Steven (Nikki) Jorgensen of Avoca, IA; Jill (Todd) Feigenbutz of Oakland, IA; Mike (Wendy) Jorgensen of Avoca, IA; 8 grandchildren; brother John (Nancy) Nielsen of Dunlap, IA; sister Sheri Nielsen of Omaha, NE

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.