|Connie E. Jorgensen
|71
|Avoca, Iowa
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|2:30 PM
|Trinity Lutheran Church - Avoca, Iowa
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa
|Friday, September 17, 2021
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Pauley Jones - Avoca
|Graceland Cemetery - Avoca, Iowa
Survivors include her husband Bob Jorgensen of Avoca, IA; children Steven (Nikki) Jorgensen of Avoca, IA; Jill (Todd) Feigenbutz of Oakland, IA; Mike (Wendy) Jorgensen of Avoca, IA; 8 grandchildren; brother John (Nancy) Nielsen of Dunlap, IA; sister Sheri Nielsen of Omaha, NE
