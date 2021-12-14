Service: Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Connie L. "Cindy" Bissell
Pronunciation: 
Age: 54
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, December 20, 2021
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location: There is no visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Cindy Bissell Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.