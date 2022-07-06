|Service:
|Funeral Serviices
|Name:
|Connie Stevens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 11, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City
|Visitation Location:
|Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4 PM
|Visitation End:
|6 PM
|Memorials:
|Miller Cemetery or American Diabetes Assoc
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Connie Stevens, 89, Grant City, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
