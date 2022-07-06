Connie Stevens
Service:   Funeral Serviices
Name:  Connie Stevens
Pronunciation: 
Age:   89
From:   Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Monday, July 11, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location:   Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City
Visitation Location:  Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City
Visitation Day and Date:  Sunday, July 10, 2022
Visitation Start:   4 PM
Visitation End:  6 PM
Memorials:   Miller Cemetery or American Diabetes Assoc
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

