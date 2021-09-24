Constance "Hai" (Almquist) Buvollen, 61, of Oslo, Norway

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Constance "Hai" (Almquist) Buvollen
|Pronunciation:
|Hai = Hi (Buvollen with emphasis on "o")
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Oslo, Norway
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 25, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Essex, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of Flowers directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Constance "Hai" passed away on February 27, 2020 in Olso, Norway. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
