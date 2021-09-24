Constance "Hai" (Almquist) Buvollen, 61, of Oslo, Norway
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside
Name:Constance "Hai" (Almquist) Buvollen
Pronunciation:Hai = Hi (Buvollen with emphasis on "o")
Age:61
From:Oslo, Norway
Previous:Essex, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 25, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Essex, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of Flowers directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Inurnment: 
Notes:Constance "Hai" passed away on February 27, 2020 in Olso, Norway. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

