Service:Pending
Name:Cora E. Murphy
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Cora passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha, Nebraska.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.