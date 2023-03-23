|Service:
|Celbration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Corinne S. Gilbert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 26, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Private Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Corrine unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Corinne S. Gilbert, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
