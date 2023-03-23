Corrine S. Gilbert
Service:Celbration of Life Visitation
Name:Corinne S. Gilbert
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Sunday, March 26, 2023 
Visitation Start:4:00 PM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Private Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Corrine unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home in  Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.