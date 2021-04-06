|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Corrine "Corky" Brown
|Pronunciation:
|"Co Reen"
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 19, 2021
|Time:
|3:30 p.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 19th, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Atlantic Benevolent Patriot Order of Doe’s, Drove #23 or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Atlantic, Iowa.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Interment will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date.
|Notes:
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 3:30 p.m., Monday, April 19th at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A link for the livestream will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com prior to the service. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Interment will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Atlantic Benevolent Patriot Order of Doe’s, Drove #23 or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Atlantic, Iowa.
Corrine "Corky" Brown, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.