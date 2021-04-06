Corrine "Corky" Brown, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Corrine "Corky" Brown
Pronunciation:"Co Reen"
Age:82
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, April 19, 2021
Time:3:30 p.m.
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Day and Date:Monday, April 19th, 2021
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:3:30 p.m.
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Atlantic Benevolent Patriot Order of Doe’s, Drove #23 or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Atlantic, Iowa.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Interment will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date.

Notes:

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 3:30 p.m., Monday, April 19th at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic.  A link for the livestream will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com prior to the service. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall.  Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 2:00 p.m.

