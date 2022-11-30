|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Courtney Wilson Goforth
|Pronunciation:
|Go-Forth
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Stanberry, MO
|Previous:
|Guilford, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 3, 2022
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Stanberry, MO
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Stanberry, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 2, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Courtney and Mariam Goforth Scholarship Fund to benefit Stanberry R-II Students
|Funeral Home:
|Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO
|Cemetery:
|High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO
|Notes:
|Burial with military rites will follow the service. Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
Anniversaries
-
Nov 30