Craig A. Morris, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Craig A. Morris
Pronunciation: 
Age:55
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, November 9, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:

Nishna Valley Christian Church - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, November 8, 2020 
Open Visitation:Open Visitation and Viewing - 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Visitation:Visitation With The Family Present - 2:00 to 4:00 PM 
Memorials Directed To:the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA 
Notes:Craig passed away on Monday Morning, November 2, 2020 at Bergan Mercy (CHI) Hospital in Omaha, NE. Social distancing and wearing of face masks are suggested.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.