Craig A. Morris, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Craig A. Morris
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 9, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Christian Church - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 8, 2020
|Open Visitation:
|Open Visitation and Viewing - 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
|Visitation:
|Visitation With The Family Present - 2:00 to 4:00 PM
|Memorials Directed To:
|the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Craig passed away on Monday Morning, November 2, 2020 at Bergan Mercy (CHI) Hospital in Omaha, NE. Social distancing and wearing of face masks are suggested. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
