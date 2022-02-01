Service:Pending Funeral
Name:Craig Bryant
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Craig passed away January 31, 2022.  Services are pending at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.