|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Craig Christensen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Walnut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|sitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Craig Christensen, 62, of Walnut, Iowa, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Services are pending with Roland Funeral Service.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Craig’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Craig Christensen, 62, of Walnut, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
