Craig Christensen, 62, of Walnut, Iowa
Service:Pending
Name:Craig Christensen
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Walnut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
sitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Craig Christensen, 62, of Walnut, Iowa, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Services are pending with Roland Funeral Service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Craig’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.