Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Craig Figgins
Pronunciation: 
Age:47
From:Des Moines, Iowa
Previous:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, September 1, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Notes:

Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Des Moines VA Medical Center.

Open visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.  Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Craig’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

