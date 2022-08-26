|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Craig Figgins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|47
|From:
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 1, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 31, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|8:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Des Moines VA Medical Center.
Open visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Craig’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
