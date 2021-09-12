Craig Otte
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Craig Otte
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70
From: Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: Hamburg, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021
Visitation Start: 10 AM
Visitation End: 10:30 AM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers to the Red Oak Athletic Boosters or the Montgomery County Family YMCA
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Sidney, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.