|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Craig Otte
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Hamburg, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers to the Red Oak Athletic Boosters or the Montgomery County Family YMCA
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Craig Otte, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa
