Service:  Funeral 
Name: Craig Stevens
Pronunciation: 
Age:  63
From:  Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 5, 2020
Time:10 AM
Location:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020
Visitation Start:  6 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials:  Craig Stevens Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com