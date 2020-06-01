Service:   Funeral Services
Name:  Craig Stevens
Pronunciation: 
Age:   63
From:   Grant City
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Friday, June 5, 2020
Time: 10 AM
Location:   Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Location:  Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:  Thursday, June 4, 2020
Visitation Start:   6 PM
Visitation End:  7 PM
Memorials:   Craig Stevens Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com