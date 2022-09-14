|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Craig Whitney
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Jackson, Tennessee
|Previous:
|Clarinda, iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Craig passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home in Jackson. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Craig Whitney, 64, Jackson, Tennessee
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
Anniversaries
-
Sep 15