Service: Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name: Crystal Naser
Pronunciation: 
Age: 37
From: Griswold
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ
Visitation Location: No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be left for a college fund for her boys or  the discretion of the family.
Funeral Home:Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery: Pleasant Township Cemetery - Private family interment
Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.