|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Crystal Naser
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|37
|From:
|Griswold
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 4, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Griswold Central Church of Christ
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be left for a college fund for her boys or the discretion of the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Township Cemetery - Private family interment
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
