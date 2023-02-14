Curtis A. Schmitt
Service:Visitation 
Name:Curtis Alan Schmitt 
Pronunciation: 
Age:70 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, February 15, 2023 
Time:6-8:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Rocky Mountain Conservancy, PO Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date. 
Notes:Curtis passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Bryan West Medical Center, Omaha, NE.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.