|Curtis Alan Schmitt
|70
|Maryville, MO
|Wednesday, February 15, 2023
|6-8:00 PM
|Bram Funeral Home
|Rocky Mountain Conservancy, PO Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|At a later date.
|Curtis passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Bryan West Medical Center, Omaha, NE. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Curtis Alan Schmitt, 70, Maryville, MO
