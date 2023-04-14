Curtis Lundberg
Service:Memorial Service 
Name:Curtis "Curt" Lundberg 
Pronunciation: 
Age:93 
From:Denver, Colorado 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 22, 2023 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Fremont Lutheran Church at Nyman, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Fremont Lutheran Church or Mt. Hope Cemetery, Nyman 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mt. Hope Cemetery, Nyman
